Hear the first track now.

Alessandro Cortini has announced his third solo album, Avanti.

Out October 6, the LP explores ideas surrounding music and memory, with Cortini having taken inspiration for the record from a trove of home videos shot by his late grandfather.

Cortini decided to add sound to the footage, which the press release describes as “a perfect fossil of his childhood,” resulting in an album that helps memorialise the past.

Recorded live on one synth – the EMS Synthi AKS – “just like the films, there are errors and mistakes in the music,” said the former Nine Inch Nails collaborator, “some of which became the theme and some which are peculiar things that happen once or twice.”

Watch the video for first track ‘Perdonare’, which features home movie footage. Of the song, Cortini said: “‘Perdonare’ embodies the often strenuous search for strength to forgive someone for their behaviour, when it becomes apparent that such behaviour is not conscious nor wanted, but merely a by-product of one’s upbringing.”

Tracklist:

01. ‘Iniziare’

02. ‘Perdonare’

03. ‘Aspettare’

04. ‘Non Fare’

05. ‘Vincere’

06. ‘Perdere’

07. ‘Finire’