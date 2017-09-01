Not Waving and Marie Davidson team up on ‘Where Are We’

A slice of “iridescent EBM-pop” from Diagonal.

EBM and acid specialist Not Waving has teamed up Montreal’s Marie Davidson for a one-off single, ‘Where Are We’.

Arriving on Powell’s Diagonal label today (September 1), the digital single is the first release from Not Waving (aka Alessio Natalizia) on the imprint since last year’s Animals album, and features Davidson on vocals.

The track is described by the label as “perhaps the most pensive of all Not Waving tracks so far”. Watch a video for the track, created by the team at London’s NTS Radio, below and buy the track at Bandcamp.

Davidson recently announced a new EP from SLEAZY, her collaborative project with Ginger Breaker. Both Natalizia and Davidson are going on tour together in September across Europe – dates can be found below.

26/09 Soup Kitchen Manchester

27/09 Moth Club London

28/09 Kantine am Berghain Berlin

29/09 Ubu Rennes

30/09 RBMA Fest Paris

