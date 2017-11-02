Hear Run The Jewels team with Statik Selektah on new track

Nov 2 2017
From the DJ’s guest-packed new album.

Run The Jewels have joined DJ and producer Statik Selektah on his new track ‘Put Jewels On It’ from the upcoming album 8.

The rap duo of Killer Mike and El-P have been busy this year touring and promoting RTJ3, the new album they released in January. Since then they’ve teamed with Big Boi and Danger Mouse for the track ‘Chase Me’ from the film Baby Driver and released music videos for ‘Legend Has It’ and ‘Don’t Get Captured’.

As MissInfo points out, 8 is set to drop December 8 and includes collaborations with 2 Chains, Cousin Stizz, Raekwon, Cypress Hill, No Malice and the late Prodigy.

Take a look at the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Harley’s Blues (The World Could Save)’ (Feat. Harley Harl & Francesca)
02. ‘Man of the Hour’ (Feat. 2 Chainz & Wiz Khalifa)
03. ‘Put Jewels On It’ (Feat. Run the Jewels)
04. ‘Watching Myself’ (Feat. Action Bronson)
05. ‘Get Down’ (Feat. Wale & Phil Ade)
06. ‘Ain’t a Damn Thing Change’ (Feat. G-Eazy, Joey Bada$$ & Enisa)
07. ‘But You Don’t Hear Me Tho’ (Feat. The Lox & Mtume)
08. ‘No. 8’ (Feat. Westside Gunn, Conway & Termanology)
09. ‘What Can We Do, Pt. 1 & 2’ (Feat. Anoyd, Crimeapple, Avenue, Nick Grant, Millyz & Chris Rivers)
10. ‘Don’t Run’ (Feat. Joyner Lucas)
11. ‘Go Gettas’ (Feat. Wais P, Sean Price & Tek)
12. ‘Slept to Death’ (Feat. Curren$y & Cousin Stizz)
13. ‘Everything (Show Me Love)’ (Feat. PNB Rock & Lil’ Fame)
14. ‘Nobody Move’ (Feat. Raekwon & Royce Da 5’9″)
15. ‘Shakem Up (Cypress Hill x House of Pain)’ (Feat. B-Real & Everlast)
16. ‘Pull the Curtain Back’ (Feat. No Malice)
17. ‘Disrespekt’ (Feat. Prodigy)
18. ‘All Said & Done (JFK’s 8 Ball Outro)’ (Feat. Plays & Juelz Santana)

