Drake revives cult British drama Top Boy for Netflix

The More Life artist is a big fan of the British show.

Drake has confirmed that he will bring back Top Boy for a third series to air on Netflix in 2019.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Drake will executive produce the series with his business partner, Adel “Future” Nur.

The Canadian star had previously shown interest in funding a new series of the cult British drama after it was cancelled in 2013. Earlier this year, it was then reported that the Channel 4 show was working on a role for Drake in the new season.

The crime drama, which stars Ashley Walters and was set on a fictional housing estate in Hackney, east London, ran for two seasons on Channel 4 from 2011 to 2013.

In an interview with THR, Drake recalls how “the human element” of Top Boy drew him in. “I started just looking them up. Like, who are these people? Are these actors I should know? Are they just famous over there.” He also called the show “incredible.”

The third season of Top Boy will see both Dushane (aka original star Ashley Walters) and Sully (Kane “Kano” Robinson) make their return. Drake’s role has yet to be confirmed.