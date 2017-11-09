Vektroid unveils new album Seed & Synthetic Earth

The vaporwave innovator’s next release is out tomorrow.

Vektroid has unveiled her latest album Seed & Synthetic Earth along with its opening track ‘We Need To Talk’.

The nine-track album follows last year’s RE•SET which was described as “Prelude 1” to the producer’s years-the-works album No Earth. This release, subtitled “Prelude 2”, brings us one step closer.

Most recently, Vektroid reimagined and expanded her debut album with the excellent Telnet Complete and delivered a mind-boggling FACT mix.

Seed & Synthetic Earth is out November 10 via Bandcamp. Look at the tracklist and listen to Vektroid’s FACT mix below.

Tracklist:

1. ‘We Need To Talk’

2. ‘(Don’t Chase) Fake Rabbits’

3. ‘Hard Toys’

4. ‘Hostage Earth’

5. ‘Godhead Perfect Sun’

6. ‘Seed & Synthetic Divide’

7. ‘Blood From A Stone’

8. ‘Endless Jump’

9. ‘Moebius Blue’

