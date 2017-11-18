The rock legend had been suffering from dementia.

Malcolm Young, AC/DC guitarist and co-founder, has died aged 64.

A statement posted by the band today (November 18) said: “Malcolm had been suffering from dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside.”

It continued: “Renowned for his musical prowess Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many. From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans.”

Malcolm Young co-founded AC/DC with his brother Angus in Sydney and released their first album in 1975, High Voltage. They went on to write a string of hits, including ‘Highway To Hell’ and ‘Back in Black’, and in 1981 scored a number one album with For Those About to Rock We Salute You.

In September 2014 Malcolm Young left the band because he was suffering from dementia.

Angus Young paid tribute to his brother on Facebook. “As his brother it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special,” he wrote. “He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever.”