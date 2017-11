A Christmas miracle is born.

DMX has released an official version of his fabled ‘Rudolph the Rednose Reindeer’ cover as part of Spotify’s Singles Holiday playlist.

The New York mainstay originally rapped the holiday favorite during a 2012 radio interview that quickly went viral.

Produced by Divine Bars, the official cover sees DMX in full festive mode, belting out the song at the top of his lungs as sleigh bells jingle in the background. Listen below.