Watch the first trailer for Atlanta season 2

The Emmy-winning show will return on March 1.

The trailer for season two of Donald Glover’s hit FX series Atlanta premiered during the Golden Globes last night (January 7).

Soundtracked by Sonder’s ‘Too Fast’, the clip sees Glover, Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield featured in different night-time settings.

Soundtracked by Sonder’s ‘Too Fast’, the clip comprises a single panning shot with Glover, Brian Tyree Henry and Lakeith Stanfield featured in different night-time settings. Watch the trailer below.

The second series, which is titled Atlanta: Robbin’ Season, returns to FX on March 1. Glover, who both directed and stars in the show centered around two cousins trying to make it in the Atlanta rap game, said the new season is inspired by ’90s children’s animation Tiny Toon Adventures.

🚨 ATLANTA ROBBIN SEASON TRAILER 🚨 pic.twitter.com/0z6WtoCRb7 — UPROXX Hip-Hop (@RealTalkUPROXX) January 8, 2018

Read next: How Donald Glover got his groove back with rap’s first “sadcom”