Cranberries singer Dolores O’Riordan has died aged 46

Jan 15 2018

O’Riordan had been in London for a recording session.

Dolores O’Riordan, lead singer of Irish rock band the Cranberries, has died aged 46.

According to a statement from her publicist, O’Riordan was in London for a short recording session, reports BBC. No further details are available at this time.

The Cranberries formed in Limerick in 1989 and released their debut album Everybody Else Is Doing It, So Why Can’t We? in 1993. O’Riordan joined the Cranberries in 1990 and performed with the band until their hiatus in 2008. They went on to release a number of hit singles, including ‘Zombie’ and Linger’, and sold over 40 million records worldwide.

