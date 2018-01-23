Jonny Greenwood gets first Oscar nomination for Phantom Thread soundtrack

Sufjan Stevens and Mary J. Blige are also up for awards this year.
Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood has received his first Oscar nomination for his soundtrack to Paul Thomas Anderson’s historical drama Phantom Thread.
Dunkirk and Star Wars: The Last Jedi are also among the movies nominated in the best original score category, as the BBC reports.
In other music-related categories, Sufjan Stevens’s ‘The Mystery of Love’, which is featured on Luca Guadagnino’s romantic coming-of-age favorite Call Me By Your Name, is up for best original song. ‘Mighty River’ by Mary J. Blige, which is taken from Dee Rees’s Mudbound, is also nominated in the same category.
The nominations for this year’s Academy Awards were streamed live today (January 23) from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in LA. See the full list of nominations in music and sound categories below.
Best original score:
Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell
Best original song
‘Mighty River,’ Mudbound (Mary J. Blige)
‘The Mystery of Love,’ Call Me By Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)
‘Remember Me,’ Coco (Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez)
‘Stand Up for Something,’ Marshall (Common & Diane Warren, sung by Andra Day)
‘This Is Me,’ The Greatest Showman (Benji Pasek & Justin Paul)
Sound editing
Baby Driver, Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini, Theo Green
Dunkirk, Alex Gibson, Richard King
The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood
Sound mixing
Baby Driver, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin
Blade Runner 2049, Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill
Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo
The Shape of Water, Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick
