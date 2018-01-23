Jonny Greenwood gets first Oscar nomination for Phantom Thread soundtrack

Sufjan Stevens and Mary J. Blige are also up for awards this year.

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood has received his first Oscar nomination for his soundtrack to Paul Thomas Anderson’s historical drama Phantom Thread.

Dunkirk and Star Wars: The Last Jedi are also among the movies nominated in the best original score category, as the BBC reports.

In other music-related categories, Sufjan Stevens’s ‘The Mystery of Love’, which is featured on Luca Guadagnino’s romantic coming-of-age favorite Call Me By Your Name, is up for best original song. ‘Mighty River’ by Mary J. Blige, which is taken from Dee Rees’s Mudbound, is also nominated in the same category.

The nominations for this year’s Academy Awards were streamed live today (January 23) from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater in LA. See the full list of nominations in music and sound categories below.

Best original score:

Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell

Best original song

‘Mighty River,’ Mudbound (Mary J. Blige)

‘The Mystery of Love,’ Call Me By Your Name (Sufjan Stevens)

‘Remember Me,’ Coco (Kristen Anderson Lopez and Robert Lopez)

‘Stand Up for Something,’ Marshall (Common & Diane Warren, sung by Andra Day)

‘This Is Me,’ The Greatest Showman (Benji Pasek & Justin Paul)



Sound editing

Baby Driver, Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini, Theo Green

Dunkirk, Alex Gibson, Richard King

The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille, Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

Sound mixing

Baby Driver, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin

Blade Runner 2049, Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo

The Shape of Water, Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

Read next: Oscars 2017 nominations: 7 killer film scores unfairly snubbed