Kool Keith, Dan The Automator and Qbert reveal new Dr. Octagon album

The original Dr. Octagon line-up returns with a brand new full-length.

Back in 1996, rapper Kool Keith teamed up with producer Dan “The Automator” Nakamura and DJ Qbert of Filipino-American turntablist crew The Invisible Skratch Piklz and recorded Dr. Octagonecologyst, one of Keith’s most acclaimed releases to date.

Now, over two decades later, the original trio has re-formed and have shared the first taste of new material. Today, they premiered new single ‘Octagon Octagon’ from upcoming full-length Moosebumps: An Exploration Into Modern Day Horripilation.

This new material isn’t completely unexpected. The trio reunited last year for a handful of shows celebrating the reissue of Dr. Octagonecologyst on vinyl and FACT’s Tamara Palmer chatted to Nakamura about the reunion.

Tracklist:

‘Octagon Octagon’

‘Polka Dots’

‘Black Hole Son’

‘Power Of The World’

‘Operation Zero’

‘Bear Witness IV’

‘Area 54’

‘Flying Waterbed’

‘3030 Meets The Doc Pt.1’

‘Karma Sutra’

‘Hollywood Tailswinging’

‘Aviator Hype’