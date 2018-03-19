London’s Southbank Centre launches new club night, Concrete Lates

Pan Daijing, M.E.S.H and JASSS are booked for the Southbank Centre’s new monthly night of experimental electronic music.

London’s Southbank Centre is launching its first regular club night dedicated to electronic music. Going under the name Concrete Lates, the monthly event will take place in the foyer of the freshly refurbished Queen Elizabeth Hall until 2am.

The first event takes place on April 13 with a programme inspired by the Andreas Gursky retrospective at the Southbank Centre’s Hayward Gallery. Pan Daijing, recent FACT one-to-watch JASSS, and Bristol duo Giant Swan will appear with an ambient mix mix by Daijing will accompany the art on display. On April 27, composer and turnablist Shiva Feshareki will head up a night called New Forms that reimagines musical works by pioneering electronic composers. M.E.S.H., Nik Void, Klara Lewis and Simon Fisher Turner will also appear.

In a press release, Bengi Unsal, Southbank Centre’s Senior Contemporary Music Programmer, said: “Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall and Purcell Room have always been spaces for audiences to discover and enjoy music that’s cracking open the status quo. Concrete Lates brings that bang up to date, with a programme of artists who are among the most celebrated and progressive musicians working in experimental electronics today, and giving a platform to incredible and often underrepresented female talent.”

The Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall foyer has played host to several late-night electronic events in the past, but Concrete Lates is the first time that London arts centre has made them a regular event outside its Ether and Meltdown festivals. It will be one of the first events to take place at the newly refurbished Queen Elizabeth Hall, which reopens on April 9 after two years of redevelopment.

Tickets for Concrete Lates are on sale to Southbank Centre members now and will go on general sale on March 21 from the Southbank Centre website. To get yourself in the mood, revisit Pan Daijing’s 2016 FACT mix of acid ragas, anarcho-jazz and techno belters below.