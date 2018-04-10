Joy O and saxophonist Ben Vince team up for next Hessle Audio release

By , Apr 10 2018
Joy Orbison announces first solo EPs in five years

Photography: Will Bankhead

Two trippy techno cuts from the UK producer and experimental saxophonist.

Joy Orbison will make his Hessle Audio debut next month with a collaborative two-track release featuring Ben Vince, an avant-garde saxophonist who has previously worked with Charles Hayward, Coby Sey and Rupert Clervaux.

The record arrives on 12″ and digital formats on May 11 and features two tracks from the duo: ‘Transition 2’ and  ‘Systems Align’, described by the label as the result of studio sessions together as well as manipulation of existing recordings by Vince. “Both tracks explore the tonal, textural and rhythmic possibilities of Ben’s playing within a focused dancefloor framework,” a press release says.

It marks the first time that Joy O – real name Peter O’Grady – has appeared on Hessle Audio, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year. Vince also has a solo album slated for release on Where To Now? next month, featuring collaborations with Micachu and Rupert Clervaux.

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from March 2018: “Folk club” hybrids and 24 hours of Gqom Oh!

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

FACT mix 622: Ploy

Oct 10 2017

FACT mix 622: Ploy
Batu to release Marius EP on Hessle Audio

May 16 2017

Batu to release Marius EP on Hessle Audio

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+