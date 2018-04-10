Joy O and saxophonist Ben Vince team up for next Hessle Audio release

Two trippy techno cuts from the UK producer and experimental saxophonist.

Joy Orbison will make his Hessle Audio debut next month with a collaborative two-track release featuring Ben Vince, an avant-garde saxophonist who has previously worked with Charles Hayward, Coby Sey and Rupert Clervaux.

The record arrives on 12″ and digital formats on May 11 and features two tracks from the duo: ‘Transition 2’ and ‘Systems Align’, described by the label as the result of studio sessions together as well as manipulation of existing recordings by Vince. “Both tracks explore the tonal, textural and rhythmic possibilities of Ben’s playing within a focused dancefloor framework,” a press release says.

It marks the first time that Joy O – real name Peter O’Grady – has appeared on Hessle Audio, which celebrated its 10th anniversary last year. Vince also has a solo album slated for release on Where To Now? next month, featuring collaborations with Micachu and Rupert Clervaux.

Read next: 7 must-hear mixes from March 2018: “Folk club” hybrids and 24 hours of Gqom Oh!