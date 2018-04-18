Forest Swords to release DJ-Kicks mix featuring Laurel Halo, David Toop, Orbital

Photograph by: Paul Phung

The eclectic 27-track compilation covers ‘80s post-punk, ‘90s electronica and more.

Forest Swords aka UK producer Matthew Barnes will helm the next DJ-Kicks mix, which features selections from Laurel Halo, Orbital, Dead Can Dance, Neneh Cherry, David Toop, Demdike Stare and more.

Due for release on May 18 via !K7, a number of Forest Swords’ exclusives will also be woven into the 27-track compilation. Check out new track ‘Crow’ and see the full CD and 2LP tracklist below.

“My favourite nights when I was younger, there wasn’t really a focus on etiquette; sticking to genres, perfect transitions – it was all pretty DIY, like having someone cook up their personal mixtape in front of you, just to share music between people,” says Barnes.

He continues: “John Peel’s eclectic radio show made a huge impact on me growing up, so that kind of personal, instinctive approach to selecting tracks always felt more exciting than something that was sterile and seamless. I wanted to carry some of that spirit into this compilation.”

Tracklist:

CD
01. David Toop – ‘Things Just Went Sour Gradually All At Once’
02. Forest Swords – ‘Voice Memo of Outdoor Singing Group In Chinatown, Liverpool’
03. Anna Homler & Steve Moshier – ‘Ŏŏ Nu Dah’
04. Kara-Lis Coverdale – ‘Imgs /r’
05. Dialect – ‘Three Sisters Theme’
06. Rhythm & Sound w/ Love Joy – ‘Best Friend’
07. Anna Domino – ‘With the Day Comes the Dawn’
08. Neneh Cherry – ‘Blank Project’
09. Tokyo Prose & FIS – ‘The Truths’
10. Dead Can Dance – ‘Mesmerism’ (Remastered)
11. Forest Swords – ‘Crow’ (DJ-Kicks Exclusive)
12. Lutto Lento – ‘Gyal A Devil’
13. Disjecta – ‘Smokehead’
14. Skinnerbox – ‘Gender’ (Axel Boman Remix)
15. Deena Abdelwahed – ‘Walk On, Nothing To See Here’
16. Pantha Du Prince – ‘Welt Am Draht’ (Animal Collective Remix)
17. Mira Calix – ‘Umchun ga Locks’
18. Laurel Halo – ‘Throw’
19. Demdike Stare – ‘Mnemosyne’
20. Djrum – ‘Showreel pt.2’
21. Orbital – ‘The Box (Part 1)’
22. Rupert Clervaux & Beatrice Dillon – ‘VII’
23. The London Bulgarian Choir – ‘Pilentse Pee’
24. Vashti Bunyan – ‘Here Before’
25. Forest Swords – ‘Voice Memo of Piston at Manchester Museum of Science & Industry’
26. Baka Forest People Of Southeast Cameron – ‘Eden Liquindi 2’
27. Ánde Somby – ‘Gadni (Spirit of the Mountain)’

2LP
A1. The London Bulgarian Choir – ‘Pilentse Pee’
A2. Rhythm & Sound w/ Love Joy – ‘Best Friend’
A3. Anna Domino – ‘With the Day Comes the Dawn’
A4. Neneh Cherry – ‘Blank Project’
B1. Forest Swords – ‘Crow’ (DJ-Kicks Exclusive)
B2. Tokyo Prose & FIS – ‘The Truths’
B3. Dead Can Dance – ‘Mesmerism’ (Remastered)
B4. Baka Forest People Of Southeast Cameron – ‘Eden Liquindi 2’
B5. David Toop – ‘Things Just Went Sour Gradually All At Once’
C1. Kara-Lis Coverdale – ‘Imgs /r’
C2. Lutto Lento – ‘Gyal A Devil’
C3. Laurel Halo – ‘Throw’
C4. Disjecta – ‘Smokehead’
D1. Demdike Stare – ‘Mnemosyne’
D2. Orbital – ‘The Box (Part 1)’
D3. Rupert Clervaux & Beatrice Dillon – ‘VII’
D4. Vashti Bunyan – ‘Here Before’

