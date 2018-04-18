Forest Swords to release DJ-Kicks mix featuring Laurel Halo, David Toop, Orbital

The eclectic 27-track compilation covers ‘80s post-punk, ‘90s electronica and more.

Forest Swords aka UK producer Matthew Barnes will helm the next DJ-Kicks mix, which features selections from Laurel Halo, Orbital, Dead Can Dance, Neneh Cherry, David Toop, Demdike Stare and more.

Due for release on May 18 via !K7, a number of Forest Swords’ exclusives will also be woven into the 27-track compilation. Check out new track ‘Crow’ and see the full CD and 2LP tracklist below.

“My favourite nights when I was younger, there wasn’t really a focus on etiquette; sticking to genres, perfect transitions – it was all pretty DIY, like having someone cook up their personal mixtape in front of you, just to share music between people,” says Barnes.

He continues: “John Peel’s eclectic radio show made a huge impact on me growing up, so that kind of personal, instinctive approach to selecting tracks always felt more exciting than something that was sterile and seamless. I wanted to carry some of that spirit into this compilation.”

Tracklist:

CD

01. David Toop – ‘Things Just Went Sour Gradually All At Once’

02. Forest Swords – ‘Voice Memo of Outdoor Singing Group In Chinatown, Liverpool’

03. Anna Homler & Steve Moshier – ‘Ŏŏ Nu Dah’

04. Kara-Lis Coverdale – ‘Imgs /r’

05. Dialect – ‘Three Sisters Theme’

06. Rhythm & Sound w/ Love Joy – ‘Best Friend’

07. Anna Domino – ‘With the Day Comes the Dawn’

08. Neneh Cherry – ‘Blank Project’

09. Tokyo Prose & FIS – ‘The Truths’

10. Dead Can Dance – ‘Mesmerism’ (Remastered)

11. Forest Swords – ‘Crow’ (DJ-Kicks Exclusive)

12. Lutto Lento – ‘Gyal A Devil’

13. Disjecta – ‘Smokehead’

14. Skinnerbox – ‘Gender’ (Axel Boman Remix)

15. Deena Abdelwahed – ‘Walk On, Nothing To See Here’

16. Pantha Du Prince – ‘Welt Am Draht’ (Animal Collective Remix)

17. Mira Calix – ‘Umchun ga Locks’

18. Laurel Halo – ‘Throw’

19. Demdike Stare – ‘Mnemosyne’

20. Djrum – ‘Showreel pt.2’

21. Orbital – ‘The Box (Part 1)’

22. Rupert Clervaux & Beatrice Dillon – ‘VII’

23. The London Bulgarian Choir – ‘Pilentse Pee’

24. Vashti Bunyan – ‘Here Before’

25. Forest Swords – ‘Voice Memo of Piston at Manchester Museum of Science & Industry’

26. Baka Forest People Of Southeast Cameron – ‘Eden Liquindi 2’

27. Ánde Somby – ‘Gadni (Spirit of the Mountain)’

2LP

A1. The London Bulgarian Choir – ‘Pilentse Pee’

A2. Rhythm & Sound w/ Love Joy – ‘Best Friend’

A3. Anna Domino – ‘With the Day Comes the Dawn’

A4. Neneh Cherry – ‘Blank Project’

B1. Forest Swords – ‘Crow’ (DJ-Kicks Exclusive)

B2. Tokyo Prose & FIS – ‘The Truths’

B3. Dead Can Dance – ‘Mesmerism’ (Remastered)

B4. Baka Forest People Of Southeast Cameron – ‘Eden Liquindi 2’

B5. David Toop – ‘Things Just Went Sour Gradually All At Once’

C1. Kara-Lis Coverdale – ‘Imgs /r’

C2. Lutto Lento – ‘Gyal A Devil’

C3. Laurel Halo – ‘Throw’

C4. Disjecta – ‘Smokehead’

D1. Demdike Stare – ‘Mnemosyne’

D2. Orbital – ‘The Box (Part 1)’

D3. Rupert Clervaux & Beatrice Dillon – ‘VII’

D4. Vashti Bunyan – ‘Here Before’

