Mazzy Star announce new EP Still

By , Apr 18 2018

Image via: Facebook

The band’s first release in four years.

Mazzy Star have announced a new EP called Still.

Due out June 1 on Rhymes of an Hour, the four-track EP features an alternate version of their 1993 classic ‘So Tonight That I Might See.’ See the full tracklist below and listen to first song ‘Quiet, The Winter Harbor’ via Spotify.

This new EP follows 2013’s comeback album Seasons of Your Day, which marked the dream-pop favorites’ first release in 17 years. In 2014, the band released a single for Record Store Day, ‘I’m Less Here’.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Quiet, the Winter Harbor’
02. ‘That Way Again’
03. ‘Still’
04. ‘So Tonight That I Might See’ (Ascension Version)

