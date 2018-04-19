Soulwax to release new album Essential

The LP features tracks from the band’s 2017 BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix.

Soulwax are set to release a new album called Essential. Comprised of 12 original tracks, the LP features music from the Belgian band’s BBC Radio 1 Essential Mix.

Last year, Soulwax became the first ever act to submit an entire hour’s worth of new music for the long-running mix series, basing their blend around the word ‘essential’. Out June 22 on the band’s DEEWEE label, this new LP is inspired by that concept, with tracks titled ‘Essential One’ to ‘Essential Twelve’.

Listen to ‘Essential Four’ and see the artwork below. Essential will be available digitally, on 2LP and CD. Pre-order a copy now.

Essential follows the release of 2017’s From Deewee – Soulwax’s first studio album in 12 years.

