Arca and Björk collaborator Jesse Kanda, aka doon kanda, releases new Luna EP

By , Apr 23 2018

Out now on Hyperdub.

UK-based artist doon kanda, better known as Arca and Björk collaborator Jesse Kanda, has unveiled a new EP for Hyperdub.

Luna is doon kanda’s second release for the label, following 2017’s Heart. The release of the EP, which you can preview below, coincides with the launch of Jesse Kanda’s new website.

“If you’d like more context, this is my website: http://jessekanda.com/ – it’s all the same world,” says Kanda in the press release, revealing that “there will be many new visual works coming out alongside the music.”

Kanda is known best for his striking visuals, which have appeared on iconic album covers for FKA twigs and Arca.

Luna is out digitally today.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Bloodlet’
02. ‘Molting’
03. ‘Luna’
04. ‘Crinoline’
05. ‘Burning’
06. ‘Shed’
07. ‘Lamina’

Read next: Singles Club: Gorillaz square up against the Cheeto-in-Chief – but Happa steals the show

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Jessa Kanda responds to claims that The Horrors ripped off his work

Jun 17 2017

Jessa Kanda responds to claims that The Horrors ripped off his...
The Horrors accused of ripping off Arca collaborator Jesse Kanda

Jun 14 2017

The Horrors accused of ripping off Arca collaborator Jesse Kanda

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+