UK-based artist doon kanda, better known as Arca and Björk collaborator Jesse Kanda, has unveiled a new EP for Hyperdub.

Luna is doon kanda’s second release for the label, following 2017’s Heart. The release of the EP, which you can preview below, coincides with the launch of Jesse Kanda’s new website.

“If you’d like more context, this is my website: http://jessekanda.com/ – it’s all the same world,” says Kanda in the press release, revealing that “there will be many new visual works coming out alongside the music.”

Kanda is known best for his striking visuals, which have appeared on iconic album covers for FKA twigs and Arca.

Luna is out digitally today.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Bloodlet’

02. ‘Molting’

03. ‘Luna’

04. ‘Crinoline’

05. ‘Burning’

06. ‘Shed’

07. ‘Lamina’

