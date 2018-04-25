Radiohead collaborator Oliver Coates releases ‘Charlev’, signs to RVNG Intl.

By , Apr 25 2018
Radiohead collaborator Oliver Coates releases 'Charlev', signs to RVNG Intl.

Watch the kaleidoscopic video shot in Cuba.

Cellist and synth experimenter Oliver Coates has signed to RVNG Intl. and released a hypnotic new recording titled ‘Charlev’ accompanied by a short film from visual artist Leah Walker.

Coates released his last album, Upstepping, in 2016, but has been very busy in the time between. He played on Radiohead‘s A Moon Shaped Pool, made a collaborative album with Mica Levi, played for Laurel Halo and been featured on Jonny Greenwood’s scores for Phantom Thread and The Master.

Watch ‘Charlev’ below and expect more from Coates later this year.

Read next: Radiohead’s secret weapon Oliver Coates brings the spirit of Arthur Russell back to the dancefloor

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Radiohead announce James Blake, Oliver Coates, Junun as European tour supports

Feb 17 2017

Radiohead announce James Blake, Oliver Coates, Junun as tour...
Mica Levi and Oliver Coates release new track from collaborative album Remain Calm

Nov 16 2016

Mica Levi and Oliver Coates release new track from collaborative...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+