Cellist and synth experimenter Oliver Coates has signed to RVNG Intl. and released a hypnotic new recording titled ‘Charlev’ accompanied by a short film from visual artist Leah Walker.

Coates released his last album, Upstepping, in 2016, but has been very busy in the time between. He played on Radiohead‘s A Moon Shaped Pool, made a collaborative album with Mica Levi, played for Laurel Halo and been featured on Jonny Greenwood’s scores for Phantom Thread and The Master.

Watch ‘Charlev’ below and expect more from Coates later this year.

