Batu’s Timedance label announces first compilation, Patina Echoes

The 11-track release features Bruce, rRoxymore, Ploy and more.

UK label Timedance is releasing its first compilation. Titled Patina Echoes, the 11-track album features new tracks from label friends and family such as Bruce, Simo Cell, Ploy, Chekov, Via Maris and rRoxymore.

While the compilation doesn’t feature any music from label founder Batu, it introduces a number of fresh faces, including Cleyra, Neinzer, Nico and Rae.

“Patina Echoes compilation is a collection of tracks from a new exciting breed of young producers worldwide,” the label says in a press release. “Designed as a coherent long player, every track combines an aesthetic of synthetic sounds imitating natural phenomena. The range of outcomes is captivating and unified, a mission statement of a younger generation driving to create forward thinking, exciting music.”

The forward-thinking UK club label and party was launched by Bristol-based Batu in 2015 and landed itself a spot in FACT’s best labels of 2016. Artists to have released on the label in its three-year lifespan include Batu, Laksa, Bruce, Ploy and Giant Swan, while it counts Ben UFO and Beneath among its fans.

Patina Echoes is released on May 25. You can listen to rRoxymore’s track ‘bRINGTHEbRAVE’ and view the tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. Cleyra – ‘Naked’

02. rRoxymore- ‘bRINGTHEbRAVE’

03. Chekov – ‘Stasis 113’

04. Via Maris – ‘Side Effects’

05. Simo Cell – ‘Consider The Internet’

06. Rae – ‘Sleep Rotation’

07. Metrist – ‘Auld Flaurist’

08. Bruce – ‘Let’s Make The Most Of Our Time Here’

09. Neinzer – ‘Horus’

10. Nico – ‘Soft Opening’

11. Ploy – ‘=O’

