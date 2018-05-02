Gilles Peterson, DJ Seinfeld and Jayda G to play Field Day 2018 Bugged Out stage in association with FACT

Field Day’s first festival at its new home.

Gilles Peterson, DJ Seinfeld B2B DJ Boring and Jayda G are among the artists playing the Bugged Out stage at this year’s Field Day festival, which is being hosted in association with FACT.

Taking place on the Saturday of the two-day festival – which runs from June 1-2 at south London’s Brockwell Park – the Bugged Out stage this year will also play host to Amsterdam favorite Young Marco, Moscoman, Lemmy Ashton and Phonox resident HAAi.

Other acts set to play at this year’s festival include Erykah Badu, Tony Allen & Jeff Mills, Four Tet, Daniel Avery, Fever Ray, Thundercat. This year is Field Day’s first at Brockwell Park after a decade of events at Victoria Park in east London, with the action being split across two days.

Two-day and day tickets for festival can be picked up at the Field Day website. To see what happened at last year’s event, revisit FACT’s photo gallery.

