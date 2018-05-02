Gilles Peterson, DJ Seinfeld and Jayda G to play Field Day 2018 Bugged Out stage in association with FACT

By , May 2 2018

Photography: Yuzaku Aoki

Field Day’s first festival at its new home.

Gilles Peterson, DJ Seinfeld B2B DJ Boring and Jayda G are among the artists playing the Bugged Out stage at this year’s Field Day festival, which is being hosted in association with FACT.

Taking place on the Saturday of the two-day festival – which runs from June 1-2 at south London’s Brockwell Park – the Bugged Out stage this year will also play host to Amsterdam favorite Young Marco, Moscoman, Lemmy Ashton and Phonox resident HAAi.

Other acts set to play at this year’s festival include Erykah Badu, Tony Allen & Jeff Mills, Four Tet, Daniel Avery, Fever Ray, Thundercat. This year is Field Day’s first at Brockwell Park after a decade of events at Victoria Park in east London, with the action being split across two days.

Two-day and day tickets for festival can be picked up at the Field Day website. To see what happened at last year’s event, revisit FACT’s photo gallery.

Read next: From Abra to Aphex Twin: Field Day 2017 in photos

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Erykah Badu, Fever Ray, Princess Nokia, Jeff Mills & Tony Allen to play Field Day 2018

Feb 5 2018

Erykah Badu, Fever Ray and more to play Field Day 2018
Field Day and Lovebox announce new locations for 2018

Feb 1 2018

Field Day and Lovebox announce new locations for 2018

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+