Ben Klock, Nina Kraviz and more offer support for Bassiani

DJs and producers react to last week’s armed police raids at Bassiani, one of the most influential nightclubs in Georgia.

On the morning of May 12, armed police raided Bassiani, a popular nightclub in Tblisi, Georgia, in response to five drug-related deaths in the last two weeks. Bassiani was blamed for the deaths, despite none occurring on the club’s premises. Since then, protests have rocked the Georgian capital and the country’s minister of internal affairs, Giorgi Gakharia, has had to apologize to protesters.

Following these events, Berlin-based consultant Celia Solf asked a selection of DJs and producers to show their support and love for the Georgian scene. We’re happy to share this video from international artists who have performed at Bassiani in the past three years and are eager to show solidarity from abroad.

Georgia is often a very welcoming country and one of the reasons for that is its burgeoning club scene. Bassiani plays a deeply important role and is a symbol of freedom for the younger generation. It’s not just about clubbing and dancing, it’s about values; it’s about the fight for freedom.

Music: Rhyw – ‘Untangled Sentences’ (Bassiani Records)

Read next: The 25 best albums of the last three months – January to March 2018