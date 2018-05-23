Tbilisi club Bassiani set to reopen following government investigation

“The door is open, finally we are at home!”

The doors to Bassiani will reopen today (May 23) following an investigation by the Georgian government that has seen the Tbilisi club shut since May 12, as RA reports.

“The door is open, finally we are at home!” Bassiani tweeted earlier today. Club owners Tato Getia and Zviad Gelbakhiani have confirmed to RA that they are “back in the club.”

Bassiani was closed following an armed police raid on May 12 that allegedly tried to link the club to a number of drug-related deaths. Last weekend, Bassiani announced in a statement that it was under threat of closure.

