Sacred Bones to release EP of early demos by Twin Peaks singer Julee Cruise

By , May 24 2018

Image via: David Lynch

Stream ‘Floating’ today.

Sacred Bones has announced the release of Three Demos – a 12” featuring demo recordings from Julee Cruise’s first LP with David Lynch and composer Angelo Badalamenti, Floating Into the Night. 

The Twin Peaks singer is also set to release her 1993 album The Voice of Love on vinyl for the first time. Out August 17 via Sacred Bones, the album was also made in collaboration with Lynch and Badalamenti.

“In the studio, David would always say ‘[sing] like an angel, like an angel…” Cruise remembers in the press release. Pre-order both releases from the Sacred Bones site.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Floating’ (Demo)
02. ‘Falling’ (Demo)
03. ‘The World Spins’ (Demo)

Read next: Twin Peaks: DJ Shadow, Moby and Stars of the Lid on the show’s enduring allure

Tags:

Ads & Related Stories

Listen to Johnny Jewel’s surprise new album Themes For Television

May 21 2018

Listen to Johnny Jewel's surprise new album Themes For Television
What to buy music fans for Christmas 2017: Gift ideas from $16 to $200

Dec 2 2017

What to buy music fans for Christmas 2017: Gift ideas from $16...

Advertisement

Want to advertise here? Click here

Latest Stories

Latest Stories

Share Tweet
+

Our privacy policy has changed - please go here to update your preferences.

Privacy Policy