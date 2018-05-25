Toxe joins PAN for new EP, Blinks

By , May 25 2018
Photography: Nadine Fraczkowski

The Swedish club producer’s next record lands on June 22.

Swedish producer Toxe is releasing an EP on PAN. Titled Blinks, the four-track release follows a string of releases for The Vinyl Factory, Halcyon Veil and Stockholm’s Staycore collective.

According to a press release, Blinks is “a fractal bloom of candied melodies and minor laments set in a sweep of frenetic rhythmic scenes”. Listen to EP track ‘Big Age’ below.

Last year, Toxe teamed up with The Vinyl Factory on Morning Story, an audio-visual project released as an online film and accompanying vinyl and digital EP. Blinks will arrive on vinyl and digital formats on June 22.

