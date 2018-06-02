PAN label boss Bill Kouligas claims Kanye West sampled music without permission

“Everything leads to him, he’s the ultimate narcissist.”

PAN label boss Bill Kouligas claims that Kanye West has sampled Kareem Lotfy’s track ‘Fr3sh’ without permission.

The track was originally released by PAN on the label’s 2017 compilation Mono No Aware. Kouligas claims that West samples the song on the second half of his Ye album opener, ‘I Thought About Killing You.’ Listen to both songs below.

<a href="http://p-a-n.bandcamp.com/album/v-a-mono-no-aware">V/A – mono no aware by PAN</a>

“It’s sadly another case of an artist who capitalizes on culture without any original ideas and because culture trickles up, this means we are all basically working for him,” Kouligas told Pitchfork.

“Everything leads to him, he’s the ultimate narcissist.” Kouligas also says that the label is looking into pursuing legal action.