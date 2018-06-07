Sonos Beam is a $399 smart entertainment hub for the living room

Sonos Beam combines a TV soundbar and smart speaker in one device.

Multi-room audio giant Sonos has announced its latest home listening device, a TV soundbar and Alexa-enabled smart speaker in one called Beam that the company is pitching as an all-in-one entertainment hub for the living room.

The $399 device will be available on July 17 and, like the rest of the Sonos range, will be compatible with Spotify, Apple Music and over 80 other music services. In addition to Amazon’s Alexa, Beam will support “additional voice assistants as they become available”.

Sonos has also announced that Apple’s AirPlay 2 technology will be coming to Sonos devices in July, meaning that owners of the Sonos Beam, Sonos One, Playbase and second generation Play:5 will be able to play music and podcasts directly from iOS devices, with the aid of Apple’s Siri assistant if they wish.

Beam is only the second smart speaker from Sonos after last year’s Sonos One, which went up against Amazon’s Echo and Apple’s HomePod with an attractive $199 price point and comparable sound quality to its Play:1 speaker.

However, Beam is Sonos’s third soundbar after the $699 Playbar and Playbase models. Speaking to The Verge, Sonos’s senior director of product management Mieko Kusano, indicates that the Beam is not intended as a replacement but a complement to the existing Sonos range.

“We don’t believe in the replacement cycle that’s going on in consumer electronics,” Kusano says. “If you want to spend money with us rather than having you replace your product, we want you to buy a new product so you can extend your product.”

Sonos Beam is available globally on July 17, but you can pre-order from the Sonos website now.

