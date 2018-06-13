Laurel Halo to release mini-album on Latency, Raw Silk Uncut Wood

Laurel Halo

The six-track LP is Halo’s first release since 2017’s Dust.

Laurel Halo is releasing a six-track mini-album on Paris label Latency. Titled Raw Silk Uncut Wood, it features collaborations with recent RVNG signing Oliver Coates and percussionist Eli Keszler.

According to Latency, the album is inspired by Halo’s film score work with Dutch design studio Metahaven on a documentary called Possessed and Ursula Le Guin’s translation of the Tao Te Ching, a key text of Taoism.

Raw Silk Uncut Wood follows last year’s Dust album for Hyperdub, which was one of FACT’s favorite albums of 2017. The artwork is ‘Prince S’, a 2017 painting by Jill Mulleady and it’s released on vinyl and digital formats on July 13.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Raw Silk Uncut Wood’
02. ‘Mercury’
03. ‘Quietude’
04. ‘The Sick Mind’
05. ‘Supine’
06. ‘Nahbarkeit’

