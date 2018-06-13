“Everything helps and donations are needed now more than ever.”

Via App, Object Blue, Jesse Osborne-Lanthier, Nick Klein and a raft of other experimental names are featured on a new 30-track charity compilation, Never A Land Without People.

100% of the proceeds from the compilation will be donated to Adalah, a Palestinian-run non-profit organization dedicated to defending the human and legal rights of Arab minorities in Israel.

“Please consider giving more than $10 if you are able to,” urges Kendall. “Everything helps and donations are needed now more than ever.” Donate and purchase the compilation from at Bandcamp.

Tracklist:

01. Via App – ‘Meeting of Ancestors / Palestinian Human Right to Return Home ‘

02. Unromantic – ‘Desist’

03. J. Carter – ‘They Dance to the Sounds of Their Backs Breaking’

04. Cienfuegos – ‘El Mundo Alucinante’

05. S. English – ‘Grace Period’

06. Jaclyn Kendall – ‘Great March of Return’

07. Discorde – ‘Nakba’

08. Wetware – ‘Slow Cackle’

09. Deflector – ‘Crowbar’

10. Hob – ‘Untitled’

11. Jesse Osborne-Lanthier – ‘Settlements In Four Parts’

12. Enrique – ‘Hands Make Plans’

13. Object Nlue – ‘Cerco’

25. Motiv-a – ‘Simacopal’

15. Joel Eel – ‘Soft Bedding’

16. Overland – ‘Force’

17. Lower Tar – ‘The Rat’

18. Nick Klein – ‘Hooch’

19. Nailbiter – ‘Mo’s Motor’

20. Soren Roi – ‘Bedlam’

21. Sean Pierce – ‘ECATLM’

22. Stacey Sexton – ‘Void’

23. Adiós Mundo Cruel – ‘Jus Soli’

24. Lacedetail – ‘Pounce’

25. Kaade – ‘Lightly’

26. Experimental Housewife – ‘Scared Of The Midwest’

27. Maŕa – ‘Church’

28. Soeur Acéphale – ‘Un Florilège De Tissus Cicatriciels, 3’

29. Statues Of Eden – ‘Gravel’

30. Sarah Snider – ‘Mawtini’

Listen next: FACT mix 540: Via App