Via App, Object Blue, Jesse Osborne-Lanthier, Nick Klein and a raft of other experimental names are featured on a new 30-track charity compilation, Never A Land Without People.
100% of the proceeds from the compilation will be donated to Adalah, a Palestinian-run non-profit organization dedicated to defending the human and legal rights of Arab minorities in Israel.
“Please consider giving more than $10 if you are able to,” urges Kendall. “Everything helps and donations are needed now more than ever.” Donate and purchase the compilation from at Bandcamp.
Tracklist:
01. Via App – ‘Meeting of Ancestors / Palestinian Human Right to Return Home ‘
02. Unromantic – ‘Desist’
03. J. Carter – ‘They Dance to the Sounds of Their Backs Breaking’
04. Cienfuegos – ‘El Mundo Alucinante’
05. S. English – ‘Grace Period’
06. Jaclyn Kendall – ‘Great March of Return’
07. Discorde – ‘Nakba’
08. Wetware – ‘Slow Cackle’
09. Deflector – ‘Crowbar’
10. Hob – ‘Untitled’
11. Jesse Osborne-Lanthier – ‘Settlements In Four Parts’
12. Enrique – ‘Hands Make Plans’
13. Object Nlue – ‘Cerco’
25. Motiv-a – ‘Simacopal’
15. Joel Eel – ‘Soft Bedding’
16. Overland – ‘Force’
17. Lower Tar – ‘The Rat’
18. Nick Klein – ‘Hooch’
19. Nailbiter – ‘Mo’s Motor’
20. Soren Roi – ‘Bedlam’
21. Sean Pierce – ‘ECATLM’
22. Stacey Sexton – ‘Void’
23. Adiós Mundo Cruel – ‘Jus Soli’
24. Lacedetail – ‘Pounce’
25. Kaade – ‘Lightly’
26. Experimental Housewife – ‘Scared Of The Midwest’
27. Maŕa – ‘Church’
28. Soeur Acéphale – ‘Un Florilège De Tissus Cicatriciels, 3’
29. Statues Of Eden – ‘Gravel’
30. Sarah Snider – ‘Mawtini’
