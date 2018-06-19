Helena Hauff announces new album Qualm

“Unapologetically raw.”

Helena Hauff has announced a new album for Ninja Tune, Qualm.

Out August 3, the LP is “unapologetically raw” and finds the hardware-loving producer “trying to create something powerful without using too many instruments and layers,” according to a quote from Hauff in the press release.

The title was chosen by Hauff for its duality, nodding both to the German translation for qualm (“kvalm”) – which translates either as smoke fume – and the English meaning, which denotes a feeling of unease, particularly about one’s own conduct. Listen to ‘Qualm’ and ‘No Qualms’ below.

Hauff made her recording debut in 2013 on Werkdiscs/Ninja Tune and released a string of EPs before dropping her debut album Discreet Desires in 2015. In 2017, she released a four-track EP called Have You Been There, Have You Seen It. Last year also saw the vinyl release of Hauff’s acclaimed 2015 compilation, A Tape.

See the artwork and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Barrow Boot Boys’

02. ‘Lifestyle Guru’

03. ‘btdr-revisited’

04. ‘Entropy Created You And Me’

05. ‘Fag Butts In The Fire Bucket’

06. ‘Hyper-Intelligent Genetically Enriched Cyborg’

07. ‘The Smell Of Suds And Steel’

08. ‘Primordial Sludge’

09. ‘Qualm’

10. ‘No Qualms’

11. ‘Panegyric’

12. ‘It Was All Fields Around Here When I Was A Kid’

