By , Jul 13 2018
Portugal’s Semibreve completes its lineup with a slew of essential additions.

Returning for it’s eighth year, Portugal’s acclaimed Semibreve festival has today announced its full, final line-up.

Liz Harris, aka Grouper, will be performing a special live show based on 2014’s Ruins and this year’s Grid of Points, while Canadian composer and synthesizer expert Sarah Davachi will collaborate with Portuguese visual artist Laetitia Morais for a unique performance commissioned by Semibreve.

Elsewhere, footwork pioneer RP Boo has been confirmed, as well as Drexciyan electro don DJ Stingray, Dawn of Midi’s Qasim Naqvi, Robin Fox and sound artist Alfredo Costa Monteiro.

These artists join a packed lineup that already includes FACT favorites such as William Basinski, Jlin, Keith Fullerton Whitman and Caterina Barbieri. The festival will take place in Braga between October 26-28.

For more information and tickets, head to the Semibreve site.

