The Warehouse Project announces line-up for its opening weekend

By , Jul 18 2018

Photograph by: Brynley Davies

Featuring sets from Peggy Gou, Lone, Or:la and more.

Manchester institution The Warehouse Project has revealed the full line-up for their opening party, ‘Welcome To The Warehouse’, which will once again take place at Store Street on September 22.

With highlights including performances from Call Super, DJ Seinfeld and a rare back-to-back set from Midland and Roman Flügel, the  rave wizards behind Manchester’s long-running event series have delivered yet another unmissable party. Check out the full line-up below.

Poster by: The Warehouse Project

 

Tickets for ‘Welcome To The Warehouse’ will be available for presale on July 19, and on general release on July 20. Check out headliner Peggy Gou’s FACT mix below.

