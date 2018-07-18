The Warehouse Project announces line-up for its opening weekend

Featuring sets from Peggy Gou, Lone, Or:la and more.

Manchester institution The Warehouse Project has revealed the full line-up for their opening party, ‘Welcome To The Warehouse’, which will once again take place at Store Street on September 22.

With highlights including performances from Call Super, DJ Seinfeld and a rare back-to-back set from Midland and Roman Flügel, the rave wizards behind Manchester’s long-running event series have delivered yet another unmissable party. Check out the full line-up below.

Tickets for ‘Welcome To The Warehouse’ will be available for presale on July 19, and on general release on July 20. Check out headliner Peggy Gou’s FACT mix below.

