Jai Paul’s Paul Institute drops new singles from Fabiana Palladino and Ruthven

A new dispatch from the Paul Institute.

Jai & A.K Paul’s musical project, Paul Institute, has dropped two singles, ‘Shimmer’ by Fabiana Palladino and ‘Hypothalamus’ by Ruthven. Both artists had releases on the mysterious project last year, joining A.K. Paul on the Institute’s extremely tight roster.

Both ‘Shimmer’ and ‘Hypothalamus’ are available to stream, download and preorder on 7″ vinyl at the Paul Institute website for 24 hours. Check out the artwork for both tracks below.

The B-sides of the vinyl pressings will feature instrumental versions of the songs. According to the press release, ‘Shimmer’ is Fabiana Palladino’s first self-produced track, whilst ‘Hypothalamus’ features A.K. Paul himself on guitar.

Last year the Paul brothers found a home for the project in an old BBC building in West London. The Institute itself was founded in 2016, for the release of A.K. Paul’s ‘Landcrusin’, which you can listen to below.

