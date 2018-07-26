Novelist, Jorja Smith and Richard Russell among shortlisted artists for Mercury Prize 2018

Here we go again.

The Mercury Prize 2018 shortlist has been announced today (July 26), with Novelist, Jorja Smith and XL Recordings founder Richard Russell’s project Everything is Recorded among those nominated for the prize this year.

They will go up against fellow nominees the Arctic Monkeys, Lily Allen and Florence & The Machine for a chance to win the prestigious music award.

In a marked improvement from last year, female artists make up just under half of the artists nominated, with Nadine Shah and Wolf Alice’s Ellie Roswell totalling five female artists nominated out of the possible 12.

This year’s judging panel includes musicians Ella Eyre, Marcus Mumford and Lianne La Havas, as well as the head of 6 Music Jeff Smith and the deputy editor of the Guardian Guide Harriet Gibsone. Check out the complete shortlist of nominees below.

Mercury Prize 2018 Shortlist:

Lily Allen – No Shame

Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel and Casino

Everything Everything – A Fever Dream

Everything Is Recorded – Everything Is Recorded

Florence + the Machine – High as Hope

Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds – Who Built the Moon?

King Krule – The Ooz

Novelist – Novelist Guy

Nadine Shah – Holiday Destination

Jorja Smith – Lost and Found

Sons of Kemet – Your Queen is a Reptile

Wolf Alice – Visions of a Life



Read Next: FACT Singles Club: Ciara came to ‘Level Up’