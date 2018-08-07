Sheffield’s No Bounds Festival expands program for 2018

Featuring a FACT hosted stage with a lineup curated by Mark Fell.
Sheffield music and arts festival No Bounds has revealed more details of its 2018 edition, following the announcement of performances by Daniel Avery, Object Blue, Minor Science and others.
No Bounds 2018 takes place from October 12 – 14 in various venues around Sheffield including Hope Works and Trafalgar Warehouse, where FACT will host its own stage with a very special lineup curated by Mark Fell.
Offme Nut Records will host the opening party at Hope Works, featuring local crews Displace and PPG, whilst at The Holt, writer Ralph Dartford will curate a lineup of inspiring poets, with composer and muscian Martin Archer presenting a program of improvised performance at the same venue.
Other highlights of the newly announced program include a series of talks and panels overseen by The Wire’s Joe Muggs, film screenings presented as part of Memory Dance x No Bounds, as well as a showing of Final Sheffield – an abstract visual work by Rebecca Salvadori.
No Bounds 2018 will also present Wet Sounds, a sound installation by experiential art event organiser Joel Cahen that will take place at Heeley Swimming pool. According to the press release, “audience members are invited to listen to an underwater sonic performance whilst floating in a historic Victorian swimming pool surrounded by subtle lighting, with sound systems both submerged in and around the water”.
No Bounds 2018 takes place from October 12 – 14 at various venues in Sheffield. Tickets are available now with further information on Facebook. Check out the full list of confirmed acts below.
No Bounds 2018 lineup:
A-Bee
Afrodeutsch
Aisha Devi (live)
Algobabez
Batu
Beck Trio
Benett / Kane Duo
Ben Suff Donk
Blasha & Alatt
Class Compliant Audio Interfaces
Central Processing Unit
Control Problem
co34pt
coucou chloe (Live)
CP Smith
Daniel Avery
Deep Tide Quartet
Demdike Stare (DJ)
Digital Selves
DJ Storm
Earthworm Jim
Errorsmith (Live)
Giant Swan (Live)
Ifeoluwa
Imogen
Innocent
Jensen Interceptor
Joe Muggs
Juxtavoices
Linux Lewis
Lo Shea
Machine Woman (Live)
Mark Fell
Memo Comma (Live)
Mike Paradinas (Talk)
Minor Science
Mosca
Object Blue (Live)
Off Me Nut Records
Paula Temple
Phatworld
Ripsaw Catfish
rRoxymore (Live)
Rian Treanor (Live)
Sarah Davachi (Live)
Sounds of Sisso (Live)
Spooky
Thorpey
Venz
Volvox
Yaxu
