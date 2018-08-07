Sheffield’s No Bounds Festival expands program for 2018

Featuring a FACT hosted stage with a lineup curated by Mark Fell.

Sheffield music and arts festival No Bounds has revealed more details of its 2018 edition, following the announcement of performances by Daniel Avery, Object Blue, Minor Science and others.

No Bounds 2018 takes place from October 12 – 14 in various venues around Sheffield including Hope Works and Trafalgar Warehouse, where FACT will host its own stage with a very special lineup curated by Mark Fell.

Offme Nut Records will host the opening party at Hope Works, featuring local crews Displace and PPG, whilst at The Holt, writer Ralph Dartford will curate a lineup of inspiring poets, with composer and muscian Martin Archer presenting a program of improvised performance at the same venue.

Other highlights of the newly announced program include a series of talks and panels overseen by The Wire’s Joe Muggs, film screenings presented as part of Memory Dance x No Bounds, as well as a showing of Final Sheffield – an abstract visual work by Rebecca Salvadori.

No Bounds 2018 will also present Wet Sounds, a sound installation by experiential art event organiser Joel Cahen that will take place at Heeley Swimming pool. According to the press release, “audience members are invited to listen to an underwater sonic performance whilst floating in a historic Victorian swimming pool surrounded by subtle lighting, with sound systems both submerged in and around the water”.

No Bounds 2018 takes place from October 12 – 14 at various venues in Sheffield. Tickets are available now with further information on Facebook. Check out the full list of confirmed acts below.

No Bounds 2018 lineup:

A-Bee

Afrodeutsch

Aisha Devi (live)

Algobabez

Batu

Beck Trio

Benett / Kane Duo

Ben Suff Donk

Blasha & Alatt

Class Compliant Audio Interfaces

Central Processing Unit

Control Problem

co34pt

coucou chloe (Live)

CP Smith

Daniel Avery

Deep Tide Quartet

Demdike Stare (DJ)

Digital Selves

DJ Storm

Earthworm Jim

Errorsmith (Live)

Giant Swan (Live)

Ifeoluwa

Imogen

Innocent

Jensen Interceptor

Joe Muggs

Juxtavoices

Linux Lewis

Lo Shea

Machine Woman (Live)

Mark Fell

Memo Comma (Live)

Mike Paradinas (Talk)

Minor Science

Mosca

Object Blue (Live)

Off Me Nut Records

Paula Temple

Phatworld

Ripsaw Catfish

rRoxymore (Live)

Rian Treanor (Live)

Sarah Davachi (Live)

Sounds of Sisso (Live)

Spooky

Thorpey

Venz

Volvox

Yaxu

