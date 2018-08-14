FACT to host Against The Clock Lab at MUTEK Montréal 2018

Against The Clock Lab is heading to Montréal.

Last year, FACT kicked off a new concept – Against The Clock Lab – at Amsterdam’s ADE expo. This year, we’re expanding it even further and teaming up with MUTEK Montréal to present Against The Clock Lab as part of this year’s daytime program.

The Against The Clock Lab concept is pretty simple: artists are asked to make a track in 10 minutes, on camera. The difference between the Lab and a regular Against The Clock session is that it’s completely live, filmed in front of a small audience and streamed across the world simultaneously. Plus, each performance will be accompanied by a short question and answer session.

FACT will be hosting two very special Against The Clock Lab sessions this year in Montréal, the first on Friday August 24 at 11:30AM-12:30PM and the second on Saturday August 25 at 1:00PM-2:00PM. Both sessions will be hosted at MUTEK’s headquarters at Monument-National, in room 4E.

This year, we’ll be inviting small selection of artists to perform, including local dub techno explorer CMD, drone and bass scientist anabasine and Wiklow, whose glitchy soundscapes impressed at last year’s MUTEK Montréal.

This year’s MUTEK Montréal will be taking place from Tuesday, August 21 until Sunday, August 26 and sports an impressive lineup, with Errorsmith, Caterina Barbieri, JASSS, Machine Woman, Lawrence English, DJ Python and plenty more.

For more information and to grab tickets, head to the MUTEK Montréal site.

