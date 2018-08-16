Stormzy to fund Cambridge scholarship for black students

The Stormzy Scholarship will fund tuition for two black British students at Cambridge University.

Grime MC Stormzy continues his work as a philanthropist by launching a Cambridge scholarship, which will provide tuition and maintenance fees for two black British students, reports the BBC.

Stormzy said: “It’s so important for black students, especially, to be aware that it can 100% be an option to attend a university of this calibre.”

The rapper announced the scholarship on A-Level results day, at his old school in south London. To be eligible for the Stormzy Scholarship, applicants must be of black ethnicity and have an offer to study at Cambridge.

The scholarship will be available to two students this year and two students in 2019. The application deadline for the Stormzy scholarship is August 30.

Last year, Stormzy donated £9,000 to an Oxford student’s crowdfunder, enabling her to accept an offer from Harvard. Last month, the MC launched his own publishing imprint with Penguin Random House, #Merky Books, “a platform for young writer to become published authors”. Watch him speaking at Oxford in 2016 below.

