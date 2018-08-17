Stefflon Don releases new mixtape Secure

Photograph by: Derrick Kakembo

Featuring Future, DJ Khaled, Popcaan and more.

Clapton rapper Stefflon Don has dropped her new mixtape, Secure, via her own label, 54 London. The mixtape includes the previously released tracks ‘Lil Bitch (Intro)’, ‘What You Want’ featuring Future and ‘Pretty Girl’ featuring Tiggs Da Author.

Fekky and Sean Paul also guest on the release, which according to a press release combines her “harder rap stylings” with dancehall and pop influences.

Since the artist also known as Stephanie Allen featured as a FACT Rated artist in 2016, she has exploded into the mainstream, winning Best Female at the MOBO awards, Best Newcomer at the NME awards and more recently was announced as the first ever British female entrant in XXL’s annual ‘Freshman List’.

Secure is available digitally and physically now, check out the cover art and track list below.

Tracklist:
01. ‘Lil Bitch’
02. ‘Jellio’
03. ‘Finesse’
04. ‘Interlude’
05. ‘What You want'[Feat. Future]
06. ‘Pretty Girl’ [Feat. Tiggs Da Author]
07. ‘Uber’ [Feat. Ebenezer]
08. ‘Precious Heavy’
09. ‘Both Ways’ [Feat. Fekky]
10. ‘Crunch Time’
11. ‘Favourite Girl'[Feat. Haile WSTRN]
12. ‘Hurtin’ Me’ [Feat. Sean Paul, Popcaan, Sizzla]
13. ‘Senseless’
14. ‘Regular’
15. ‘Win’ [Feat. DJ Khaled]
16. ‘Free Drip Tony Montana (Online)’

