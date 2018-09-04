Kulør001 is a 3LP triple pack “for the DJs”.

Courtesy is launching a new label next month, with the first release a compilation of techno from Copenhagen producers.

Kulør is the Danish DJ’s second label after the short-lived Ectotherm imprint, which was launched with Mama Snake in 2016 and closed down in July. The 10-track Kulør001 compilation arrives on October 11 with tracks from Schacke, Sugan, IBON, Repro, Rune Bagge and Funeral Future on a 3LP triple pack “for the DJs”.

“Sonically there’s something wild happening in Copenhagen at the moment, and I hope this compilation can act as a point of reference for people to start digging into the magic that these guys are creating,” Courtesy says in a press release.

“They have given me such amazing music to work with, music that I’m honoured to get the chance to release. It’s been scary to start something on this scale solo for the first time, but also extremely exciting.”

According to Courtesy, the label’s visual side will be just as important as the music, with photographer Fee-Gloria Groenemeyer and Copenhagen graphic design studio Spine Studio providing the art for the first compilation.

Listen to Schake’s ‘Automated Lover’ and revisit Courtesy’s FACT mix below. Pre-order the compilation at the label’s Bandcamp page.

<a href="http://kulorco.bandcamp.com/album/kul-r-001">Kulør 001 by Kulør</a>

Tracklist:

A1. Schacke – ‘Automated Lover’

B1. Sugar – ‘Drowner’

B2. IBON – ‘Forest Car’

C1. Repro – ‘Det Går Dårligt’

C2. Sugar – ‘Same But Different’

D1. IBON – ‘No Sleep’

D2. Repro – ‘Hot Led Payoff’

E1. Schacke – ‘Designer Of Worlds’

F1. Rune Bagge – ‘This Could Be Us’

F2. Funeral Future – ‘Heute Nicht’

