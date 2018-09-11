DJ Haus announces new compilation DJ Haus Enters The Unknown Vol. 2

A retrospective look at the last 12 months of the Unknown To The Unknown imprint.

Unknown To The Unknown and Hot Haus boss DJ Haus has announced the second volume of his DJ Haus Enters The Unknown compilation series, which drops on November 23.

The compilation features exclusive collaborations between DJ Haus and DJ Boring, DJ Deeon and Marquis Hawkes, exclusive tracks from Legowelt, DJ Seinfeld and Textasy, as well as tracks from Florian Kupfer and Skatebård available digitally for the first time.

The release also highlights some of the overlooked B-sides the label has released over the last 12 months, including tracks from DJ Stingray, Kornél Kovács and Bell Towers.

DJ Haus Enters The Unknown Vol. 2 drops on November 23 via Unknown To The Unknown. In the meantime, you can preorder a vinyl-only sampler of the compilation here, which will be released on October 19.

DJ Haus will follow the release with an eight-date European tour, starting on November 2 – buy tickets here. See below for the tour dates, album artwork and tracklist.

Tracklist:

Mix One:

01. DJ Boring & DJ Haus – ‘Los Apson?’

02. X-Coast – ‘XTC IV (Kornél Kovács Remix)’

03. Krystal Klear – ‘Dedication (Sound Factory Mix)’

04. Kornél Kovács – ‘Metropolis’

05. Casio Royale – ‘The Beat Will Control’

06. Addison Groove & Bim Sanga – ‘D Question’

07. DJ Deeon & DJ Haus – ‘Jerkin’ Houz’

08. Mall Grab – ‘B_F_O_D_A_A_S_’

09. Marquis Hawkes & DJ Haus – ‘Dance’

10. Willie Burns & DJ Overdose – ‘Sonny & Ricardo Give Good Advise’

11. The Analogue Cops – ‘Neukolln Boutique’

12. Asquith – ‘This Time’

13. Falcon Black Ops – ‘Five’

14. Benny Rodrigues – ‘Cocaine Speaking (Alden Tyrell Remix)’

15. Dixon Avenue Basement Jams & DJ Haus – ‘Bullet Brain’

16. Jensen Interceptor – ‘Hydro System’

17. Contactless – ‘Static’

18. DJ Normal 4 – ‘UFO spotted at Ruhr’

19. DJ Stingray – ‘Cryptic’

20. Robert Dietz – ‘Junk Mail Gem’

21. Textasy – ‘Chillin’ by the Beach’

Mix Two:

01. Mystik Menn – ‘Fantastic Jam’

02. Bell Towers – ‘My Body Is A Temple (Andras Remix)’

03. Florian Kupfer — ‘Post Present’

04. DJ Boneyard – ‘Original’

05. DJ Steaw – ‘Get Down (Dub Mix)’

06. SE62 – ‘Night People’

07. DJ Nozaki Presents ZZZ – ‘UZKZOWZ (DJ Haus Body Heat Mix)’

08. Stratton – ‘Out There’

09. Cliff Lothar – ‘Tool Tyme’

10. Legowelt – ‘Amateur Astronomy’

11. DJ Seinfeld – ‘Tell Me What U Want’

12. Hugo Massien & DJ Haus – ‘Network Processor’

13. Justin Cudmore – ‘Straight No Chaser’

14. Frak – ‘Protes’

15. Cosmic Garden – ‘Nature Spirits’

16. Louie From The Club – ‘Emoshuns’

17. Gropina – ‘Cristallo_Di_Bismuto’

18. Skatebård – ‘Maskindans’

19. Neil Landstrumm – ‘DX Madness’

20. Lauren Flax – ‘It’s Ours (Jimmy Edgar Remix)’

21. DJ Plant Texture – ‘Lloyd Goes To Mars (Simoncino Remix)’

22. TRP – ‘Stellar’

23. Gnork Presents DJ Shark – ‘Outro (Fantastic Man Remix)’

DJ Haus Tour Dates:

Nov 2 – B2B Dixon Avenue Basement Jams (All Night Long) @ The Berkeley Suite, Glasgow, UK

Nov 3 – w/ Legowelt @ Thompsons Garage, Belfast, UK

Nov 9 – B2B Hugo Massien (All Night Long) @ Headrow House, Leeds, UK

Nov 15 – B2B Mall Grab (All Night Long) @ BAR, Rotterdam, Netherlands

Nov 16 – B2B DJ Normal 4 @ Blitz, Munich, Germany

Nov 24 – B2B Skatebård @ The Cause, London, UK

Nov 30 – B2B Marquis Hawkes (All Night Long) @ PAL, Hamburg, Germany

Dec 14 – B2B Kornél Kovács (All Night Long) @ The Night Kitchen, Sheffield, UK

Read next: Deep Inside – September 2018’s must-hear house and techno playlist