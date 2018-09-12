Le Guess Who? 2018 announces full lineup with Neneh Cherry, Yves Tumor, Tirzah and more

The Utrecht festival finalizes a stellar line-up with a host of FACT favourites.

Le Guess Who? has announced the full lineup for its 2018 edition, which takes place across various venues in Utrecht. R&B oddball Swamp Dogg, as well as performances from Neneh Cherry, Tirzah and Yves Tumor are among today’s additions to the bill, which also features stages curated by Moor Mother, Shabaka Hutchings and Devendra Banhart.

Other highlights include maverick cellist Kelsey Lu, minimalist composer Midori Takada and Japanese house genius Soichi Terada.

The festival has also announced a number of additional special performances, including a one-off collaboration between Ryley Walker and Japanese psychedelic group Kikagaku Moy, a performance from guitarist Yonatan Gat with Native American powwow drum group The Eastern Medicine Singers and shoegaze group Seefeel performing their debut album Quique for the LP’s 25th anniversary.

Tickets for Le Guess Who? are available at the festival website, with four-day passes and day tickets on sale now. See below for all newly announced artists.

Le Guess Who? 2018:

Swamp Dogg

Neneh Cherry

Lonnie Holley feat. Nelson Patton

Yves Tumor

Tirzah

Cass McCombs

Deep Fried Grandeur with Ryley Walker & Kikagaku Moyo

Midori Takada

Kelsey Lu

Senyawa

Seefeel performing Quique

Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers

Hot Snakes

Alabaster DePlume

Soichi Terada

Vive la Void

Hilary Woods

Madeline Kenney

Boogarins

Linafornia

Negro Leo

Miho Hatori

Virginia Wing

Eli Keszler

King Champion Sounds

Michael Rault

Sourakata Koite

Cindy Lee

Art Feynman

Black Midi

Urochromes

Islaja

Mark Wynn

The Avonden

Howie Lee

Tim Koh

Kaja Draksler & Terrie Ex

Ora Cogan

Luke Cohlen

Dekmantel Soundsystem

Sarah Hennies & Jessica Sligter

Cinema Perdu

Philipp Bückle

DNMF

Valley Maker

Thet Liturgiske Owäsendet

Olan Mill

Read next: FACT Singles Club – The revolution will not be televised, it’ll be robotized