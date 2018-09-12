Le Guess Who? 2018 announces full lineup with Neneh Cherry, Yves Tumor, Tirzah and more

The Utrecht festival finalizes a stellar line-up with a host of FACT favourites.
Le Guess Who? has announced the full lineup for its 2018 edition, which takes place across various venues in Utrecht. R&B oddball Swamp Dogg, as well as performances from Neneh Cherry, Tirzah and Yves Tumor are among today’s additions to the bill, which also features stages curated by Moor Mother, Shabaka Hutchings and Devendra Banhart.
Other highlights include maverick cellist Kelsey Lu, minimalist composer Midori Takada and Japanese house genius Soichi Terada.
The festival has also announced a number of additional special performances, including a one-off collaboration between Ryley Walker and Japanese psychedelic group Kikagaku Moy, a performance from guitarist Yonatan Gat with Native American powwow drum group The Eastern Medicine Singers and shoegaze group Seefeel performing their debut album Quique for the LP’s 25th anniversary.
Tickets for Le Guess Who? are available at the festival website, with four-day passes and day tickets on sale now. See below for all newly announced artists.
Le Guess Who? 2018:
Swamp Dogg
Neneh Cherry
Lonnie Holley feat. Nelson Patton
Yves Tumor
Tirzah
Cass McCombs
Deep Fried Grandeur with Ryley Walker & Kikagaku Moyo
Midori Takada
Kelsey Lu
Senyawa
Seefeel performing Quique
Yonatan Gat & The Eastern Medicine Singers
Hot Snakes
Alabaster DePlume
Soichi Terada
Vive la Void
Hilary Woods
Madeline Kenney
Boogarins
Linafornia
Negro Leo
Miho Hatori
Virginia Wing
Eli Keszler
King Champion Sounds
Michael Rault
Sourakata Koite
Cindy Lee
Art Feynman
Black Midi
Urochromes
Islaja
Mark Wynn
The Avonden
Howie Lee
Tim Koh
Kaja Draksler & Terrie Ex
Ora Cogan
Luke Cohlen
Dekmantel Soundsystem
Sarah Hennies & Jessica Sligter
Cinema Perdu
Philipp Bückle
DNMF
Valley Maker
Thet Liturgiske Owäsendet
Olan Mill
