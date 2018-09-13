German trio FJAAK announce sophomore LP Havel

The boys from Spandau return.

German hardware nuts FJAAK have announced their return with sophomore album Havel. The LP will be released on November 13 via their own, self-titled label.

Building upon the rowdy techno and breakbeat sounds of their debut album – which notably included a recording of the group’s memorable Against The Clock session – the trio have enlisted Margate-born Koogan for vocal duties on two tracks, signalling a new sonic direction for the group.

Long-time collaborators Fadi Mohem and J.Manuel also appear on the record, alongside scene veteran Tobi Neumann. The LP follows the release of the FJAAK 03 EP, also on their self-titled label, earlier this year.

Havel drops on November 13, check out the cover art and tracklist below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Version 1.3.3.1’

02. ‘Take Your Life’ [Feat. Koogan]

03. ‘I Could Never Live Without You By My Side’

04. ‘Martin’ [Feat. J.Manuel]

05. ‘Apollo Tag 2’ [feat. Fadi Mohem & Tobi Neumann]

06. ‘xArctic Warmth’

07. ‘**Smells Like Security**’

08. ‘Netto (interlude)’

09. ‘All My Friends Are In The Bathroom’ [Feat. Koogan, Fadi Mohem & J.Manuel]

10. Anioł

