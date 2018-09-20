Dis Fig, DJ Paypal, MHYSA and more to appear at Berlin’s 3hd Festival

The Berlin festival adds more FACT favourites to its lineup.

3hd Festival, which is curated and organised by Berlin music and arts platform Creamcake, has announced more names for its 2018 edition.

Taking place across various Berlin venues, the festival will feature performances from recent FACT rated subject Dis Fig, Teklife mainstay DJ Paypal, experimental pop artist MHYSA and many more.

Other highlights include performances from PC Music affiliate QT and STILL, the mutant dancehall project of Simone Trabucchi, as well as Yves Tumor collaborator Oxhy and experimental producer Kareem Lofty.

According to 3hd, the theme of this year’s edition of the festival, ‘System.Lure’, “questions the relationship between humans and machines, the law and nation states, and the flow of money and people under capitalism.”

A pre-festival event ‘Takedown’ takes place today (September 20), featuring live performances from YATTA and felicita, followed by an afterparty at ACUD MACHT NEU.

