Mall Grab launches Looking For Trouble label with How The Dogs Chill, Vol. 1 EP

Cold synths, breakbeats and a Mike Tyson sample.

Australian producer and DJ Mall Grab has released a new EP. How The Dogs Chill, Vol. 1 arrives via his new imprint Looking For Trouble.

The label’s first release, How The Dogs Chill, Vol. 1 , comes from Mall Grab himself. The four-track release moves from chilly house on ‘Liverpool Street In The Rain’ to pulsating techno on ‘Looking For Trouble’, with EP closer ‘Get Impetuous’ combining breakbeats with an infamous Mike Tyson sample.

The release follows last year’s Pool Party Music, as well as a collaborative EP with Loods for Steel City Dance Discs in May. Mall Grab’s Looking For Trouble tour starts today (September 21), and will continue throughout September and October – check the full list of dates below.

How The Dogs Chill, Vol. 1 is available to stream and download now. Check out the cover art, tracklist and revisit the producer’s mix for FACT below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Liverpool Street In The Rain’

02. ‘Bust’

03. ‘Looking For Trouble’

04. ‘Get Impetuous’

Looking For Trouble tour dates:

Sept 21 – Dundee, Scotland, UK* @ Reading Rooms [SOLD OUT]

Sept 22 – Manchester, UK @ Warehouse Project

Sept 25 – Boston, USA @ Together Festival

Sept 26 – Washington DC, USA @ Flash

Sept 28 – San Francisco, USA @ As You Like

Sept 29 – LA, USA @ Lot 613

Oct 02 – Sheffield, UK (All Night Long) @ Tuesday Club – The Foundry

Oct 05 – Edinburgh, Scotland, UK @ Cabaret Voltaire

Oct 06 – London, UK @ E1

Oct 12 – Manchester, UK @ AMP – Warehouse Project

Oct 12 – Liverpool, UK @ ENRG – Invisible Wind Factory

Oct 13 – Leicester, UK @ At One @ Dryden Street Social [SOlD OUT]

Oct 18 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ DGTL, ADE – NDSM Scheepsbouwloods

Oct 19 – Leeds, UK @ Wire [SOLD OUT]

Oct 20 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ ZeeZout ADE – Undercurrent

Oct 24 – Southampton, UK @ Switch

Oct 25 – Madrid, Spain @ Mondo

Oct 27 – Barcelona, Spain @ The Loft – Razzmatazz

Oct 31 – Mannheim, Germany @ Disco Zwei

Nov 02 – Cork, Ireland @ Cyprus Avenue

Nov 03 – Derry, Northern Ireland, UK @ The Bunker

Nov 06 – Limerick, Ireland @ TBA

Nov 07 – Galway, Ireland @ Monroes [SOLD OUT]

Nov 08 – Sligo, Ireland @ Faint

Nov 09 – Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK @ Limelight

Nov 10 – Dublin, Ireland @ District 8 [SOLD OUT]

Nov 15 – Rotterdam, Netherlands @ Bar

Nov 18 – Oxford, UK @ O2 Academy

Nov 17 – Brussels, Belgium @ Fuse

Nov 24 – Goat Island, Sydney, Australia @ Output Festival

