Sharda and Bassboy team up for wobbly boy racer tribute ‘Drifting’

The next release on Murlo’s new label Coil Records.

Elusive producer Sharda and Birmingham bassline vet Bassboy have joined forces for a new collaboration on Murlo’s Coil Records.

‘Drifting’ – which is dedicated to “cruisers & bruisers up and down the M1,” according to the press releases – unites two generations of UK bassline for a wonky, UKG-inspired floorfiller.

The track follows Sharda’s sizzling summer anthem with Shanique Marie and his self-titled debut EP, which was released on Coil Records earlier this year.

Listen to ‘Drifting’ on Spotify below and pick up a copy from Bandcamp.