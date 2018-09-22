Sharda and Bassboy team up for wobbly boy racer tribute ‘Drifting’

By , Sep 22 2018

Image via: Press

The next release on Murlo’s new label Coil Records.

Elusive producer Sharda and Birmingham bassline vet Bassboy have joined forces for a new collaboration on Murlo’s Coil Records.

‘Drifting’ – which is dedicated to “cruisers & bruisers up and down the M1,” according to the press releases – unites two generations of UK bassline for a wonky, UKG-inspired floorfiller.

The track follows Sharda’s sizzling summer anthem with Shanique Marie and his self-titled debut EP, which was released on Coil Records earlier this year.

Listen to ‘Drifting’ on Spotify below and pick up a copy from Bandcamp.

