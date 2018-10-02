A Made Up Sound releases 46-minute composition from WORM residency

By , Oct 2 2018
At Klangendum is available from Bandcamp now.

Dave Huismans aka A Made Up Sound has released a 46-minute composition from his recent residency at Rotterdam’s WORM cultural center.

At Klangendum is available now via Bandcamp, and was made in the Klangendum room at WORM’s Sound Studios between November and December 2017. The studios are home to a treasure trove of vintage synths and effects that were used on the record, including the Moog Concertmate MG-1, Yamaha CS40, Alpha Juno 2, a Serge modular system and Roland Rhythm 77 drum machine.

The release comes as a limited edition of 100 tapes with the full-length piece on both sides and a continuous digital version. It’s the first solo material from Huismans’ AMUS alias to arrive since the retrospective compilation that closed his self-titled label back in 2016.

Listen back to Huismans’ 2016 FACT mix below.

