EVOL return to Diagonal with more elastic rave bangers on Wabbit Trax EP

By , Oct 9 2018

Image via: Diagonal

The three-track EP is out now.

“Computer rave hooligans” EVOL have released their latest EP, a digital three-tracker for Powell’s Diagonal label.

Wabbit Trax – which runs across 26 mind-melting minutes – will be lapped up by fans of EVOL’s elastic rave bangers, which have been released on Editions Mego, Entr’acte and Lorenzo Senni’s Presto?! over the years.

Earlier this year, EVOL released a 20-minute LP made up of 303 acid tracks on Sweden’s iDEAL Recordings, “sequenced, tweak for tweak, into the wildest acid track ever made.”

Wabbit Trax is out now. Listen below and buy it at Diagonal’s Bandcamp.

