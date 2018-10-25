Mutek Mexico unveils the full program for its 2018 edition.

MUTEK.MX has revealed the complete program for the 15th edition of the digital arts festival, which takes place from November 19-25 in Mexico City.

A host of Mexican artists including Gaspar Peralta, Martin Levêque and Paolo Montiel, as well as N.A.A.F.I. producers DEBIT and LAO have been revealed as the final additions to its 2018 edition.

The stellar lineup includes techno heavyweights Marcel Dettmann, Avalon Emerson and DJ Tennis, FACT favorites Amnesia Scanner, Errorsmith and Lanark Artefax, as well as unmissable live performances from noise master Prurient and ambient icon Wolfgang Voigt performing under his legendary GAS alias.

The festival has also released details regarding the Digi Lab 2018 program, described in a press release as a “creative nucleus and meeting point for everyone interested in a deeper understanding of digital art and creative technology from an integral perspective.”

Taking place at Mexico City’s University of Communication, and designed designed by MUTEK.MX in collaboration with the entire MUTEK international festival network and Keychange::Amplify, the program includes activities developed in partnership with Sheffield Doc/Fest, The Norberg Festival, HolaWave Studio, Ibero 90.9 and others. FACT’s own John Twells will be delivering a seminar as part of the Digi Lab program.

Tickets for MUTEK.MX are available now. See below for a full list of acts set to perform at MUTEK.MX Edition 15.

MUTEK Mexico 2018 lineup:

AAAA & Itaru Yasuda

Actress

Amazondotcom & Siete Catorce

Amnesia Scanner

Apparat

Atom TM

Atom TM & Robin Fox

Aurora Halal

Avalon Emerson

Baillat

Ben Kreukniet & Vincent De Belleval

Bioluminik

Brandt Brauer Frick & La Orquesta Filarmónica Mexiquense

Camille Mandoki & Sissel Wincent

Cirrina Lab

Craig Dorety

Croatian Amor

Cubenx

Damien Dubrovnik

Daniel Arp

DEBIT

Diagraf

DJ Tennis

Edna King

Errorsmith

Flora

Freeka Tet

Gaspar Peralta

Intercity-Express

Interspecifics

Intus

J Colleran

JB Dunckel & Jacques Perconte

Kazuya Nagaya & Florence To

Kuniyuki Takahashi

Lanark Artefax

LAO

Line Katcho

Marcel Dettmann

Mark Pritchard & Jonathan Zawada

Martin Levêque

Microhm

Myriam Bleau

Nathan Fake

NONOTAK

Nueve Vidas & Rimiyoho

Paolo Montiel

Paperworks

Prurient

Push 1 stop & Wiklow

Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement

Robert Lippok

Robin Fox

Smerz

Synichi Yamamoto & Intercity-Express

Varg

Visible Cloaks

Wolfgang Voigt pres. GAS

Ze Effect

