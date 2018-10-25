Mutek Mexico unveils the full program for its 2018 edition.
MUTEK.MX has revealed the complete program for the 15th edition of the digital arts festival, which takes place from November 19-25 in Mexico City.
A host of Mexican artists including Gaspar Peralta, Martin Levêque and Paolo Montiel, as well as N.A.A.F.I. producers DEBIT and LAO have been revealed as the final additions to its 2018 edition.
The stellar lineup includes techno heavyweights Marcel Dettmann, Avalon Emerson and DJ Tennis, FACT favorites Amnesia Scanner, Errorsmith and Lanark Artefax, as well as unmissable live performances from noise master Prurient and ambient icon Wolfgang Voigt performing under his legendary GAS alias.
The festival has also released details regarding the Digi Lab 2018 program, described in a press release as a “creative nucleus and meeting point for everyone interested in a deeper understanding of digital art and creative technology from an integral perspective.”
Taking place at Mexico City’s University of Communication, and designed designed by MUTEK.MX in collaboration with the entire MUTEK international festival network and Keychange::Amplify, the program includes activities developed in partnership with Sheffield Doc/Fest, The Norberg Festival, HolaWave Studio, Ibero 90.9 and others. FACT’s own John Twells will be delivering a seminar as part of the Digi Lab program.
Tickets for MUTEK.MX are available now. See below for a full list of acts set to perform at MUTEK.MX Edition 15.
MUTEK Mexico 2018 lineup:
AAAA & Itaru Yasuda
Actress
Amazondotcom & Siete Catorce
Amnesia Scanner
Apparat
Atom TM
Atom TM & Robin Fox
Aurora Halal
Avalon Emerson
Baillat
Ben Kreukniet & Vincent De Belleval
Bioluminik
Brandt Brauer Frick & La Orquesta Filarmónica Mexiquense
Camille Mandoki & Sissel Wincent
Cirrina Lab
Craig Dorety
Croatian Amor
Cubenx
Damien Dubrovnik
Daniel Arp
DEBIT
Diagraf
DJ Tennis
Edna King
Errorsmith
Flora
Freeka Tet
Gaspar Peralta
Intercity-Express
Interspecifics
Intus
J Colleran
JB Dunckel & Jacques Perconte
Kazuya Nagaya & Florence To
Kuniyuki Takahashi
Lanark Artefax
LAO
Line Katcho
Marcel Dettmann
Mark Pritchard & Jonathan Zawada
Martin Levêque
Microhm
Myriam Bleau
Nathan Fake
NONOTAK
Nueve Vidas & Rimiyoho
Paolo Montiel
Paperworks
Prurient
Push 1 stop & Wiklow
Rainforest Spiritual Enslavement
Robert Lippok
Robin Fox
Smerz
Synichi Yamamoto & Intercity-Express
Varg
Visible Cloaks
Wolfgang Voigt pres. GAS
Ze Effect
