808 State remix Lone track ‘Temples’ ahead of 808 State: 30 live tour

The UK producer joins the band as a special guest through their upcoming tour.
Manchester mainstays 808 State have delivered a cinematic remix of Lone’s ‘Temples’, a track that first appeared on the UK producer’s Ambivert Tools Volume 3.
In a press release, 808 State’s Graham Massey describes the process of remixing the track as “easy and intuitive”, saying: “I think it has ended up sounding like an out take from our EX:EL album, big functioning breakbeats with some added live woodwind arrangements giving it a soundtrack vibe.”
The 808 State: 30 live tour begins next month in London and continues throughout the rest of the year – tickets are available now. See below for the remix cover art, tour poster and for a full list of tour dates.
808 State: 30 live tour dates:
Nov 23 – Camden, London @ Koko
Nov 24 – Hull @ Asylum
Nov 30 – Portsmouth @ Pyramids
Dec 1 – Bristol @ SWX
Dec 7 – Norwich @ The Waterfront
Dec 8 – Birmingham @ O2 Institute
Dec 14 – Sheffield @ The Foundry
Dec 15 – Glasgow @ SWG3 (SOLD OUT)
Dec 21 – Manchester @ Manchester Academy (2AM Finish)*
*Special Guests: LONE & Pearson Sound
Read next: Listen to an exclusive playlist of Roland TR-808 classics