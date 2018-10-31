808 State remix Lone track ‘Temples’ ahead of 808 State: 30 live tour

The UK producer joins the band as a special guest through their upcoming tour.

Manchester mainstays 808 State have delivered a cinematic remix of Lone’s ‘Temples’, a track that first appeared on the UK producer’s Ambivert Tools Volume 3.

In a press release, 808 State’s Graham Massey describes the process of remixing the track as “easy and intuitive”, saying: “I think it has ended up sounding like an out take from our EX:EL album, big functioning breakbeats with some added live woodwind arrangements giving it a soundtrack vibe.”

The 808 State: 30 live tour begins next month in London and continues throughout the rest of the year – tickets are available now. See below for the remix cover art, tour poster and for a full list of tour dates.

808 State: 30 live tour dates:

Nov 23 – Camden, London @ Koko

Nov 24 – Hull @ Asylum

Nov 30 – Portsmouth @ Pyramids

Dec 1 – Bristol @ SWX

Dec 7 – Norwich @ The Waterfront

Dec 8 – Birmingham @ O2 Institute

Dec 14 – Sheffield @ The Foundry

Dec 15 – Glasgow @ SWG3 (SOLD OUT)

Dec 21 – Manchester @ Manchester Academy (2AM Finish)*

*Special Guests: LONE & Pearson Sound

