Nídia, Kelman Duran and Slikback rework STILL on I (Remixed)

Simone Trabucchi’s dancehall project gets the remix treatment.

Nídia, Kelman Duran and Slikback are among artists who have contributed to I (Remixed), a “surprise remix pack” that arrives one year after the release of I, the debut album from STILL, AKA Simone Trabucchi.

They join Low Jack, E-Unity, Zilla, Jim C. Nedd Caribe and Duppy Gun Productions as each of the nine tracks on the original album are reinterpreted by a wide variety of FACT favourites.

I documented Trabucchi’s nomadic approach to dancehall, as he made connections between his home town of Vernasca to Ethiopia and Jamaica. On I (Remixed), the Milanese artist brings together producers from Lisbon, Kenya, France and LA for a globally-sourced reimagining of his source material.

I (Remixed) is available now via PAN. Check out the cover and tracklist, and watch Slikback’s killer mix for FACT, below.

Tracklist:

01. ‘Shikorina (Slikback Remix)’

02. ‘Haile Selassie Is The Micro-Chip (NÍDIA Remix)’

03. ‘Rough Rider (Low Jack Remix)’

04. ‘Banzina (E-Unity Remix)’

05. ‘Gozpaal (Zilla Remix)’

06. ‘Fyah Down – Afrikan Messiah Riddim (Jim C. Nedd Caribe Edit)’

07. ‘Still Sound Boy Test (Duppy Gun Productions Remix)’ [Feat. I Jahbar]

08. ‘Shikorina (Zilla Remix)’

09. ‘Nazenèt (Kelman Duran Remix)’

Read next: Nyege Nyege 2018 – The world’s best electronic music festival is in Uganda