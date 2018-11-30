Modal launches CRAFTsynth v2.0, a battery-powered wavetable synthesizer

Modal Electronics CRAFTsynth 2.0

The latest CRAFTsynth launches on Kickstarter soon.

UK synth manufacturer Modal Electronics has introduced the latest in its line of CRAFTsynth instruments.

CRAFTsynth v2.0 is a battery-powered wavetable synthesizer with eight oscillators and a host of interesting features, including an eight-slot modulation matrix and the option to cross modulate waveforms with one of 16 oscillator modifiers.

The compact synth is the successor to Modal’s original CRAFTsynth, a DIY instrument that can be self-assembled in 10 minutes. It’s not clear if version 2.0 will also be a flat-pack.

Visually, version 2.0 takes its cues from Modal’s Skulpt synth, a sub-$300 polysynth that launched on Kickstarter this summer. Modal is going down the Kickstarter route for its new synth – you can sign up here to be notified when the campaign launches.

Modal hasn’t announced a price for the synth yet, but the original version costs £79.99.

